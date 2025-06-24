Family Legacy Inc. Buys 123 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 164.7% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 47.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

