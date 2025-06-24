International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,059 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citigroup by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Bank of America decreased their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.