The GPT Group (GPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

The GPT Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get The GPT Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The GPT Group

In other news, insider Vickki McFadden purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.44 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,400.00 ($28,831.17). Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The GPT Group Company Profile

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.