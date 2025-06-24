Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

