Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $149,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. China Renaissance downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $436,645.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,929,964. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,404 shares of company stock worth $4,130,167 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.