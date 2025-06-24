Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $229,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,120,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,040,075,000 after purchasing an additional 558,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,414,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,844,000 after purchasing an additional 934,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,037,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,697,000 after purchasing an additional 357,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,535,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,200,000 after purchasing an additional 864,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.