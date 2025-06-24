Head to Head Analysis: Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) vs. OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) and OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Excelerate Energy and OPAL Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 3 0 4 0 2.14 OPAL Fuels 1 1 1 0 2.00

Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus target price of $32.29, suggesting a potential upside of 11.01%. OPAL Fuels has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Excelerate Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than OPAL Fuels.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy $851.44 million 3.89 $32.88 million $1.47 19.79 OPAL Fuels $299.97 million 1.62 $11.03 million $0.02 140.00

This table compares Excelerate Energy and OPAL Fuels”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Excelerate Energy has higher revenue and earnings than OPAL Fuels. Excelerate Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPAL Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of OPAL Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of OPAL Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Excelerate Energy and OPAL Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy 3.93% 2.20% 1.44% OPAL Fuels -0.24% -1.84% 0.29%

Risk and Volatility

Excelerate Energy has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPAL Fuels has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats OPAL Fuels on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excelerate Energy



Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

About OPAL Fuels



OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company engages in the generation and sale of renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. is based in White Plains, New York.

