Transurban Group (TCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 3.1% increase from Transurban Group’s previous final dividend of $0.32.
Transurban Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64.
Transurban Group Company Profile
