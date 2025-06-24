Transurban Group (TCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 3.1% increase from Transurban Group’s previous final dividend of $0.32.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

Transurban Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Transurban Group engages in the development, operation, management, and maintenance of toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington, United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.