Spirepoint Private Client LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

SPLG opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

