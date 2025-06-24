Retirement Guys Formula LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1546 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

