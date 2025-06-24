Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $69,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $218.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

