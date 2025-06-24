Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,085 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 102,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average is $105.34.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

