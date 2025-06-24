Airline Stocks To Consider – June 23rd

RTX, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Zscaler, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, and Joby Aviation are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo air transportation services. Their performance is highly sensitive to factors such as fuel price fluctuations, global economic conditions and consumer travel demand, making them typically cyclical and volatile. Investors in airline stocks seek to profit from the carriers’ operational efficiencies and route expansions while managing sector-specific risks like regulatory changes, labor disputes and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.86. 2,214,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401,670. RTX has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $149.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,172,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,059,270. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.51. 3,497,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,631,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $4.55 on Monday, reaching $307.49. 763,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,727. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $309.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,182.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.32.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.00. 4,761,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,706,467. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

LUV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.26. 3,262,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,225,276. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,603,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,147,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.39.

