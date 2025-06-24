Pacific Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BSV opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

