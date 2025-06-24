Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases 18,488 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 17.2% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $408.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

