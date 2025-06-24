WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $356.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

