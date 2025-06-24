Reviewing JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares JBDI and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get JBDI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBDI N/A N/A N/A Aris Water Solutions 6.15% 3.77% 1.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JBDI and Aris Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBDI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aris Water Solutions 0 4 2 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aris Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than JBDI.

39.7% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JBDI and Aris Water Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBDI $9.02 million 2.24 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Aris Water Solutions $435.44 million 3.26 $26.86 million $0.82 29.30

Aris Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than JBDI.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats JBDI on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBDI

(Get Free Report)

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for JBDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.