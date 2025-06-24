Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 10.4% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $46,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2046 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

