Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Best Buy comprises 1.1% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,191 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,937,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 196,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:BBY opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

