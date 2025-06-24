iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Cut by Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 1.9% of Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,646,000 after buying an additional 2,037,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,939,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,050 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $33.87.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

