Critical Survey: Sekisui House (SKHSY) vs. Its Peers

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) is one of 23 public companies in the "BLDG – RSDNT/COMR" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sekisui House to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sekisui House has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sekisui House’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sekisui House and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sekisui House $26.67 billion $1.44 billion 10.19 Sekisui House Competitors $11.16 billion $1.27 billion 5.17

Dividends

Sekisui House has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Sekisui House is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Sekisui House pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Sekisui House pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 12.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sekisui House and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sekisui House 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sekisui House Competitors 374 1816 2056 65 2.42

As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies have a potential upside of 23.93%. Given Sekisui House’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sekisui House has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sekisui House and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sekisui House 4.78% 9.88% 4.10% Sekisui House Competitors 11.46% 18.14% 11.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sekisui House shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sekisui House rivals beat Sekisui House on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sekisui House

(Get Free Report)

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments. It also engages in contracting of design and construction of custom detached houses, rental housing, office building, commercial buildings, and other properties; construction of reinforced concrete rental housing and commercial buildings; contracting of design and construction of civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses; subleasing, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; and sales of condominiums. Sekisui House, Ltd. was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

