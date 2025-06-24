LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0%

APD opened at $273.29 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.66.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

