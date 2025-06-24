NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. China Renaissance assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. The company has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

