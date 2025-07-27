Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

TNDM opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 262.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

