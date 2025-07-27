J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $150,298.33 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $149.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $200.40.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $4,778,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.