Jay S. Stout Sells 2,805 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $50,910.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 204,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,279.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Immunovant Trading Down 7.5%
IMVT opened at $16.95 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IMVT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
