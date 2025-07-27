Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of CALX opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. Calix has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -138.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.81 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Calix’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Calix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,960. This represents a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $989,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,139,188 shares in the company, valued at $84,690,452.92. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. CWM LLC raised its position in Calix by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Calix by 9.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth about $238,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

