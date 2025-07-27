IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

IES Price Performance

Shares of IESC opened at $357.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.63. IES has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $370.88.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 7.76%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of IES

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,764 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.59, for a total transaction of $1,576,972.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,917,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,933,598.86. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 39,630 shares of company stock worth $10,915,095 over the last 90 days. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of IES by 82.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of IES by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

