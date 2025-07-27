FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Globant by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 291,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Globant by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,353,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Price Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

