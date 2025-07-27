AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $46.23 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 16.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 35.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 16,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 170.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

