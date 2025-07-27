Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $382.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,974.08. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LAD opened at $312.33 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $255.32 and a 12 month high of $405.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

