FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys 306 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 619.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Sanofi by 30.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 1,107.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

