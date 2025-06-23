Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

