Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Has $238,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,829,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,908,000 after buying an additional 10,851,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,474 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1067 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

