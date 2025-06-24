Head to Head Contrast: Fobi AI (FOBIF) & Its Peers

Volatility & Risk

Fobi AI has a beta of -0.76, indicating that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fobi AI’s rivals have a beta of -7.72, indicating that their average share price is 872% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fobi AI and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fobi AI alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fobi AI $1.51 million -$9.44 million -0.14 Fobi AI Competitors $5.42 billion $434.18 million 19.89

Fobi AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fobi AI. Fobi AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.6% of shares of all “IT Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of shares of all “IT Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fobi AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fobi AI N/A N/A N/A Fobi AI Competitors -115.80% -68.11% -10.86%

Fobi AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fobi AI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions. It serves various industries, including the hospitality and tourism industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fobi AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.