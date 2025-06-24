Michael Stuart Klein Sells 100,000 Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $6,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,412,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Stuart Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $9,411,000.00.

Oklo Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.20. 18,747,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,029,407. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $73.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Oklo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Oklo by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Oklo by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKLO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oklo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

