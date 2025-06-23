Contrasting Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) and Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) and Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Elekta has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elekta and Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elekta 1.15% 11.55% 3.75% Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elekta 0 2 0 0 2.00 Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Elekta and Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.81%. Given Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. is more favorable than Elekta.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elekta and Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elekta $1.71 billion 1.10 $22.37 million $0.05 97.60 Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. N/A N/A -$11.05 million N/A N/A

Elekta has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Elekta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elekta beats Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elekta

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services. It also provides Elekta Studio, an image guided brachytherapy solution; ImagingRing, a mobile CT scanner; Oncentra Brachy, a smart tool that facilitate repetitive tasks; Venezia applicator that enables the oncologist to treat locally advanced cervical cancer; Elekta Flexitron afterloader for enabling the precise execution of all steps in the workflow; Geneva, an applicator for cervical cancer treatment; veterinary radiation therapy products; and Elekta Kaiku for personalized cancer care. In addition, the company offers stereotactic radiosurgery, such as Leksell Gamma Knife Icon for personalized radiation treatment; Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, a tool for radiosurgeons; and Elekta Esprit. Further, it provides neurosurgery products comprising Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for intracranial neurosurgery; and Leksell Stereotactic System for minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

