Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share on Friday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 5.7% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BSJS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. 84,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,526. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

