Insider Selling: Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $1,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,291,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,385,968.40. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cadre Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CDRE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 260,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDRE. Wall Street Zen raised Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDRE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cadre by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cadre by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.