Best Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 23rd

Shopify, United Parcel Service, and Blackstone are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own or operate cargo vessels—such as container ships, bulk carriers, tankers and other maritime freighters. Their market performance tends to track global trade volumes, freight rates and fuel costs, making them highly sensitive to economic cycles and shipping-sector supply and demand dynamics. Investors often use shipping stocks to gain direct exposure to trends in international trade and logistics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE SHOP traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.04. 7,841,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,304,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average is $104.75. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,144. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $138.30. 2,231,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.63. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65.

