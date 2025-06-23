Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5911 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $531.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,844,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,681,109. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.16. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco QQQ stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

