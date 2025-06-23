Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0301 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.6%
NASDAQ PSCU traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $67.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.77.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.