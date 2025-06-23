Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

OTCMKTS:ATDS remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,975. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content.

