Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 67.0% increase from Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.005388.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.