Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.457 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 25.9% increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

IPKW traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.94. 48,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,603. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $172.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.11% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

