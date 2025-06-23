Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3361 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ PSCF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.27. 448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

