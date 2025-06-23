Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0862 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 2.6% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.42. 236,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,984. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,362 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

