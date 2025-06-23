Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BSMQ traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $23.51. 42,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,291. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 754.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,283 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

