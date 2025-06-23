Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0823 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 47.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.67. 9,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,564. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

