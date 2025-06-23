Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3764 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 10.1% increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,601. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $100.43 and a 1-year high of $127.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.52. The firm has a market cap of $451.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 113.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.